© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our Living Lands
Our Living Lands is a collaboration of the Mountain West News Bureau, Koahnic Broadcast Corporation and Native Public Media.

With reforms in place, California’s Karuk Tribe works to reestablish cultural burning as 'common practice'

Our Living Lands | By Murphy Woodhouse
Published September 15, 2025 at 6:00 AM MDT
Jacob Tripp pulls a hose along a burn near a pump house in Orleans, California.
Murphy Woodhouse
/
Boise State Public Radio
Jacob Tripp pulls a hose along a burn near a pump house in Orleans, California. 

For millennia, Indigenous peoples have intentionally set fires to care for the land. Colonization and policy largely put an end to those practices, though the tradition endured. As the Mountain West News Bureau's Murphy Woodhouse reports, a new law in California has opened the door to restore cultural burning — a potential model for the rest of the West. Woodhouse follows the Karuk Tribe on cultural burns designed to improve community and environmental health.
Tags
Environment IndigenousNative AmericansOur Living Lands
Murphy Woodhouse
As Boise State Public Radio's Mountain West News Bureau reporter, I try to leverage my past experience as a wildland firefighter to provide listeners with informed coverage of a number of key issues in wildland fire. I’m especially interested in efforts to improve the famously challenging and dangerous working conditions on the fireline.
See stories by Murphy Woodhouse

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate