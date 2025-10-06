© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our Living Lands
Our Living Lands is a collaboration of the Mountain West News Bureau, Koahnic Broadcast Corporation and Native Public Media.

Deb Haaland looks to the future

Our Living Lands | By Daniel Spaulding
Published October 6, 2025 at 6:00 AM MDT
Woman, wearing a purple suit, stands with arms crossed in front of an arid, mountain landscape.
Jemez
Deb Haaland, New Mexico gubernatorial candidate and former US Secretary of the Interior

Deb Haaland, a member of the Pueblo of Laguna, was the first Indigenous US Secretary of the Interior. Now, she is running for governor of New Mexico. Our Living Lands Producer Daniel Spaulding spoke with her about the challenges and opportunities facing tribes, including climate change and political headwinds.

In the interview, Haaland reflected on what she was able to accomplish as Secretary and areas where she still sees work to do. “We really did accomplish a lot,” she said. “But there's always more you can do, right? Climate change isn't taking a break on our planet.”
Tags
Environment Our Living LandsIndigenousNative Americans
Daniel Spaulding
I joined Boise State Public Radio as the Indigenous Affairs Reporter and Producer for Our Living Lands, a weekly radio show that focuses on climate change and its impact on Indigenous communities. It is a collaboration between the Mountain West News Bureau, Native Public Media and Koahnic Broadcast Corporation.
See stories by Daniel Spaulding

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate