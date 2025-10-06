Deb Haaland looks to the future

Deb Haaland, a member of the Pueblo of Laguna, was the first Indigenous US Secretary of the Interior. Now, she is running for governor of New Mexico. Our Living Lands Producer Daniel Spaulding spoke with her about the challenges and opportunities facing tribes, including climate change and political headwinds.

In the interview, Haaland reflected on what she was able to accomplish as Secretary and areas where she still sees work to do. “We really did accomplish a lot,” she said. “But there's always more you can do, right? Climate change isn't taking a break on our planet.”

