Idaho Fish and Game warns AI search results may get hunters in trouble

Boise State Public Radio News | By Julie Luchetta
Published October 16, 2025 at 3:58 PM MDT
A screenshot from the Idaho Fish and Game Hunting hunting regulation booklet, showing a Pronghorn antelope with text next to it listing the seasons for different hunting areas
Idaho Fish and Game Booklet
/
Screenshot
The Idaho Fish and Game recommends checking their many hunting rules and regulations booklets before going out in the field as AI engine search results may be inaccurate.

Idaho Fish and Game is warning hunters not to fall for inaccurate artificial intelligence information that may get them in trouble.

The department reports their conservation officers have issued citations to folks who got bad info on permits and hunting dates from AI search engines.

Fish and Game’s Roger Phillips said the department found instances where AI results presented outdated information, or pulled figures from proposal documents rather than final policies. It also found AI confused Idaho regulations with rules from other states, especially those with similarly named landmarks.

“AI isn't all that discriminatory as [to] where it gets its information. It's casting a very wide net and drawing, some conclusions that are inaccurate,” he said, adding hunters misled by AI will still receive citations.

“We can't have everybody using the excuse of, ‘well, I went online and it said something different,’” he said.

He says the problem isn’t widespread, as most regulars are familiar with hunting and fishing rules, but he recommends avoiding AI results and third-party sources altogether. Information on Idaho’s hunting regulations, tags and seasons can be found on Fish and Game's official website or in their printed booklets directly.
Julie Luchetta
I joined Boise State Public Radio in 2022 as the Canyon County reporter through Report for America, to report on the growing Latino community in Idaho. I am very invested in listening to people’s different perspectives and I am very grateful to those who are willing to share their stories with me. It’s a privilege and I do not take it for granted.
