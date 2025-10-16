Idaho Fish and Game warns AI search results may get hunters in trouble

Idaho Fish and Game is warning hunters not to fall for inaccurate artificial intelligence information that may get them in trouble.

The department reports their conservation officers have issued citations to folks who got bad info on permits and hunting dates from AI search engines.

Fish and Game’s Roger Phillips said the department found instances where AI results presented outdated information, or pulled figures from proposal documents rather than final policies. It also found AI confused Idaho regulations with rules from other states, especially those with similarly named landmarks.

“AI isn't all that discriminatory as [to] where it gets its information. It's casting a very wide net and drawing, some conclusions that are inaccurate,” he said, adding hunters misled by AI will still receive citations.

“We can't have everybody using the excuse of, ‘well, I went online and it said something different,’” he said.