Homeowners insurance is changing fast. See the maps here.
Our Living Lands
Our Living Lands is a collaboration of the Mountain West News Bureau, Koahnic Broadcast Corporation and Native Public Media.

A new book exploring Yurok land, water, and life

Our Living Lands | By Daniel Spaulding
Published November 17, 2025 at 6:00 AM MST
Book cover of The Water Remembers by Amy Bowers Cordalis. The image shows a woman wearing a green dress standing on the shore of a river with trees rising up in the background.
Book cover image courtesy of Little, Brown and Company
The Water Remembers is a blend of memoir and history about Amy Bowers Cordalis’ family and the Yurok struggle to protect the Klamath River

Amy Bowers Cordalis is a Yurok attorney who has fought to protect her people's land, water, and way of life. Our Living Lands producer Daniel Spaulding spoke to Cordalis about her new book, The Water Remembers.

“One thing my dad says is we have fished the same salmon runs in the same exact places for so long that we and the fish now share the same DNA,” Cordalis said. “So I like to think I'm part Chinook salmon too.”
Daniel Spaulding
I joined Boise State Public Radio as the Indigenous Affairs Reporter and Producer for Our Living Lands, a weekly radio show that focuses on climate change and its impact on Indigenous communities. It is a collaboration between the Mountain West News Bureau, Native Public Media and Koahnic Broadcast Corporation.
See stories by Daniel Spaulding

