A new book exploring Yurok land, water, and life

Amy Bowers Cordalis is a Yurok attorney who has fought to protect her people's land, water, and way of life. Our Living Lands producer Daniel Spaulding spoke to Cordalis about her new book, The Water Remembers .

“One thing my dad says is we have fished the same salmon runs in the same exact places for so long that we and the fish now share the same DNA,” Cordalis said. “So I like to think I'm part Chinook salmon too.”

