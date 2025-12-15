Our Living Lands is a collaboration of the Mountain West News Bureau, Koahnic Broadcast Corporation and Native Public Media.
Reporting from Savoonga in the Bering Sea
As the Arctic warms, Indigenous communities are looking for ways to adapt. Alaska Desk reporter Alena Naiden spoke to Our Living Lands Producer Daniel Spaulding about her reporting from Savoonga, a village on St. Lawrence Island in the Bering Sea. Naiden reported from Savoona on the effort to preserve traditional ice cellars, climate change’s impact on subsistence, and more.