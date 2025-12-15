© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Our Living Lands is a collaboration of the Mountain West News Bureau, Koahnic Broadcast Corporation and Native Public Media.

Reporting from Savoonga in the Bering Sea

Our Living Lands | By Alena Naiden
Published December 15, 2025 at 6:00 AM MST
Ice cellars, constructed of wood boards, rest on a grassy field with the ocean looming in the background.
Alena Naiden / The Alaska Desk
Several ice cellars in Savoonga on Sept. 25, 2025.

As the Arctic warms, Indigenous communities are looking for ways to adapt. Alaska Desk reporter Alena Naiden spoke to Our Living Lands Producer Daniel Spaulding about her reporting from Savoonga, a village on St. Lawrence Island in the Bering Sea. Naiden reported from Savoona on the effort to preserve traditional ice cellars, climate change’s impact on subsistence, and more.
Environment Our Living LandsIndigenousNative Americans
Alena Naiden
Based at Alaska Desk partner station KNBA in Anchorage, Alena Naiden focuses on rural and Indigenous communities in the Arctic and around the state.
See stories by Alena Naiden

