Washoe nonprofit hopes to regain land in Tahoe Basin to build cultural and spiritual center

The Washoe people believe the Tahoe Basin, which spans parts of Nevada and California, is where life began. Although it is the spiritual center of their world, they now have limited access to its shores. A grassroots nonprofit aims to change that, healing both land and people.

Lisa Grayshield is the executive director of the Washoe Warrior Society non-profit or [WASH-ew Zool-shish-GOOM-Tawn-New] Washiw Zulschish Guum Tahn Nu. The organization was formed in 2009 with the goal of creating a land trust. “When the indigenous people are on the land engaged in traditional activities, the health of the lands will improve,” Grayshield said. “So, this is our healing, you know, and it's also the healing for the greater Lake Tahoe community.”

