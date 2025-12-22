© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Our Living Lands
Our Living Lands is a collaboration of the Mountain West News Bureau, Koahnic Broadcast Corporation and Native Public Media.

Washoe nonprofit hopes to regain land in Tahoe Basin to build cultural and spiritual center

Our Living Lands | By Kat Fulwider
Published December 22, 2025 at 6:00 AM MST
Two women sit at a picnic table in front of Lake Tahoe on the shores of Zephyr Cove.
Kat Fulwider / KUNR
Executive director of the Washoe Warrior Society nonprofit, Lisa Grayshield (left) and founding elder of the society, Melba Rakow (right) sit at a picnic table in front of Lake Tahoe on the shores of Zephyr Cove.

The Washoe people believe the Tahoe Basin, which spans parts of Nevada and California, is where life began. Although it is the spiritual center of their world, they now have limited access to its shores. A grassroots nonprofit aims to change that, healing both land and people.

Lisa Grayshield is the executive director of the Washoe Warrior Society non-profit or [WASH-ew Zool-shish-GOOM-Tawn-New] Washiw Zulschish Guum Tahn Nu. The organization was formed in 2009 with the goal of creating a land trust. “When the indigenous people are on the land engaged in traditional activities, the health of the lands will improve,” Grayshield said. “So, this is our healing, you know, and it's also the healing for the greater Lake Tahoe community.”
Environment Our Living LandsIndigenousNative Americans
Kat Fulwider
Kat Fulwider is an award-winning documentary filmmaker and photographer. She is currently a senior at the Reynolds School of Journalism at UNR and is a graduate of the School of Photographic Arts of Ottawa. During her time in Canada she published the photo book, Your Side of the Story, which chronicles the experiences of the unhoused youth of Ottawa.
