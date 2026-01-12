© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
Our Living Lands
Our Living Lands is a collaboration of the Mountain West News Bureau, Koahnic Broadcast Corporation and Native Public Media.

Chickasaw Nation

Our Living Lands | By Sarah Liese (Twilla)
Published January 12, 2026 at 10:20 AM MST
Woman assists a child to shovel dirt onto a newly planted tree. They are participating in a tree planting ceremony as other children and adults look on.
Sarah Liese
/
KOSU Radio
Approximately 20 children from the Chickasaw Nation Head Start participated in a tree planting ceremony at the Oka’Yanahi Preserve in Tishomingo on October 7, 2025. The event was in partnership with the Chickasaw Nation, the Nature Conservancy and the Oklahoma Forestry Services.

In southern Oklahoma, the Chickasaw Nation is planting trees to combat climate change. The project is also ensuring that Chickasaw culture gets passed down to the next generation.

Jennie Mosely, the Chickasaw Nation’s Sustainability Director, said she brings her father’s lessons to her work: “He said that whenever you think about land, you have to realize that people died for it. Our ancestors did. A lot of people fought to keep title to their land, and some of them didn't survive. So the people that have survived, it just kind of shows me that I am honored to take care of this land, because I am kind of keeping their memory alive.”
Environment Our Living LandsIndigenousNative Americans
Sarah Liese (Twilla)
Sarah Liese (Twilla) reports on Indigenous Affairs for KOSU.
