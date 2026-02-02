© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Our Living Lands
Our Living Lands is a collaboration of the Mountain West News Bureau, Koahnic Broadcast Corporation and Native Public Media.

Inside the Great Coharie Creek restoration

Our Living Lands | By Daniel Spaulding
Published February 2, 2026 at 6:00 AM MST
Tall trees crowd the gentle banks along Great Coharie Creek and reflect in its calm waters.
Cheyenne McNeill
Great Coharie Creek, part of the Coharie Tribe’s homelands, is a blackwater river in North Carolina.

Cheyenne McNeill is a Coharie journalist who lives in Brooklyn. McNeill spoke to Our Living Lands Producer Daniel Spaulding about Coharie land and water in North Carolina.

“A lot of elders talk about this being a place to sort of be removed from the racism and everything that was going on during the Jim Crow era,” McNeill said. “And now I think what's really special is because the tribe has been able to restore access to our river, that we kind of can do some of these things again.”
Daniel Spaulding
I joined Boise State Public Radio as the Indigenous Affairs Reporter and Producer for Our Living Lands, a weekly radio show that focuses on climate change and its impact on Indigenous communities. It is a collaboration between the Mountain West News Bureau, Native Public Media and Koahnic Broadcast Corporation.
