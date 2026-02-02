Inside the Great Coharie Creek restoration

Cheyenne McNeill is a Coharie journalist who lives in Brooklyn. McNeill spoke to Our Living Lands Producer Daniel Spaulding about Coharie land and water in North Carolina.

“A lot of elders talk about this being a place to sort of be removed from the racism and everything that was going on during the Jim Crow era,” McNeill said. “And now I think what's really special is because the tribe has been able to restore access to our river, that we kind of can do some of these things again.”