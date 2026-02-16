Our Living Lands is a collaboration of the Mountain West News Bureau, Koahnic Broadcast Corporation and Native Public Media.
How one national park is featuring the voices of Indigenous people
Mesa Verde National Park in Southwestern Colorado is increasingly featuring the voices of Indigenous descendants from the area.
In an audio tour, Thelma Jean Atsye talks about the importance of the place to her people. “This is still a living place,” Atsye says. “We still make pilgrimages back to Mesa Verde to visit the ancestors and gather strength and resilience from them.”