Latest wildfire forecast shows above-average risk in the Pacific Northwest through September

The latest wildfire potential forecast shows all of Idaho, Oregon and Washington at above-average risk for significant wildfire through September. Above-average risk areas also included northern parts of Montana, Nevada, Utah and California.

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Wildfire risk usually peaks in August or early September, but U.S. Forest Service meteorologist Jim Wallmann, working with the National Interagency Fire Center, said this year is a bit different in the Pacific Northwest.

"We haven’t really seen the entire states covered like this before; in 2024 it was almost all, except NW Oregon and SW Washington," said Wallmann.

The report said fuels are now fully dried out at most elevations and with continued drought and hot and dry conditions predicted, no part of the region is spared from above average risk of significant wildfire.

Wallman said the public should be paying attention.

"Especially if you have any plans to go backpacking, camping, things like that, to be extra prepared when you go into those areas."

Drought conditions are expected to persist and expand across the Northwest through October, but could improve in the Intermountain West with predicted monsoons in North America starting next week.

As of Wednesday, Aug. 5, the National Interagency Fire Center reports nearly 29,000 fire personnel are deployed across the country, with 94 active fires considered large and uncontained. More than 44,000 wildfires have been reported so far this year, 28% above average.