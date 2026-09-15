Idaho wildfire debt climbs above $40 million in August

Idaho has racked up nearly $40 million in debt fighting wildfires on its public lands this summer as the season starts to wind down.

That total mostly comes from personnel, though aircraft and supplies also ate up significant chunks, according to the Idaho Department of Lands.

IDL Director Dustin Miller said about $14 million of that will be reimbursed by the federal government or other agencies – leaving $25.5 million on the state’s credit card balance.

He said people should still be careful in the backcountry, despite the cooling temperatures.

“We are now in the latter part of what’s been a very active fire season in the West and while fire activity is beginning to moderate in some areas, significant fire potential remains across the Pacific Northwest, the Northern Rockies and the Great Basin,” Miller said.

As of Aug. 24, 218 fires have sparked on endowment lands, burning roughly 10,000 acres. All but 40 of those were caused by humans.

The department forecasts above average temperatures for the rest of this month, along with a slightly above normal chance for precipitation.

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