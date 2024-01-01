#GivingTuesday2024
#GivingTuesday is a day to lift up the things you value, the things you care about – things that make our community more connected and engaged.
Boise State Public Radio is continuing with its Giving Tuesday tradition of granting two local nonprofit organizations $1,000 each in on-air messaging.
Here is how it works:
- You nominate your favorite charity on the form below
- We confirm their eligibility
- The morning after Giving Tuesday (Nov. 29) we randomly select two nonprofits
If Boise State Public Radio is one of your favorite nonprofit organizations you can donate by clicking here.