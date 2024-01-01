GivingTuesday2024

#GivingTuesday is a day to lift up the things you value, the things you care about – things that make our community more connected and engaged.

Boise State Public Radio is continuing with its Giving Tuesday tradition of granting two local nonprofit organizations $1,000 each in on-air messaging.

Here is how it works:



You nominate your favorite charity on the form below We confirm their eligibility The morning after Giving Tuesday (Nov. 29) we randomly select two nonprofits

If Boise State Public Radio is one of your favorite nonprofit organizations you can donate by clicking here.