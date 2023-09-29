Boise State University's public health team prepares for updated COVID vaccine

With 200 confirmed COVID-19 cases on campus right now, Boise State University’s public health team is gearing up to make sure students and faculty stay safe during the upcoming virus season.

Dr. Stephanie Hudon is the Clinical Program Director at Boise State and she oversees isolation housing, testing for COVID-19 and flu and the vaccination program, amongst other things.

The testing process is similar to that of last year’s but there are some changes in isolation housing.

Testing is still available on campus and results are generally processed within 24 hours. PCR and rapid tests are still offered, alongside a drop box on campus for after hours tests.

Boise State is offering a combined COVID-19 and flu test, allowing for students to receive results for influenza A, influenza B and COVID.

Boise State previously offered about 18 isolation rooms in University Manor for those who tested positive for COVID, however that number decreased to six this year. The six reserved rooms are for those who may live with more than one roommate in their room. If students have their own bedroom, they may be asked to go into isolation on their own and wear a mask when present in the common areas.

“There are some empty spaces on campus that we can use for overflow too so if they get full, we can use some of the unreserved spaces,” Hudon says.

This fall, Hudon’s team consists of five nursing students and two registered nurses who will aid in distributing the vaccine for flu and COVID-19 until it is no longer needed.

The vaccinations will be readily available in the public health office located within the Campus School Building, including limited doses of the newly introduced Novavax vaccine.

The public health team ramps up their vaccine supply based on the demand. During the summer months, Hudon says that they didn’t run clinics because of the lack of demand for a vaccination due to the new one coming out.

“If someone does test positive, we still do case management so we'll help them calculate how long they need to be in isolation,” Hudon says. “We'll offer them a free isolation kit with masks and little disposable thermometers so they can keep track of their symptoms.”

A new addition to the vaccination process is proof of insurance for anyone who gets vaccinated on campus. When COVID-19 was no longer declared a national emergency, vaccine manufacturers started charging for their vaccines.

“We offer flu vaccines for the uninsured and we're applying for the [Bridge Access Program] which would allow us to offer COVID vaccines for uninsured as well but we're not sure of the status of that program right now,” Hudon says.

There is a new antibody injection being introduced to campus as well. The Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) antibody injection will be available for the younger population on campus at the Children’s Center. Athletes will also be visited by Hudon and her team to secure vaccination necessities.

There is a new strain of COVID-19 approaching many communities, but Boise State University’s preparedness should ease anxiety as virus season enters its peak.

“I would encourage everyone to get it,” Hudon says. “Even though people feel like they've had a lot of COVID boosters by now, this one's different and does match what's out in the environment right now.”

On a university campus where social activity may be difficult to control, vaccinations are vital to ensuring a healthy and safe schooling experience. The public health and health services teams have resources online and on campus for anyone looking for extra guidance on how to stay healthy during this uncertain time.

