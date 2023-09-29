Idaho Immunization Coalition hosting bilingual flu vaccine clinic

The Idaho Immunization Coalition and Idaho State University are teaming up with the Consulate of Mexico in Boise for a bilingual drive-thru flu vaccine clinic on Saturday, Sept. 30.

The clinic is for anyone six months and older to get their cell culture based flu shot ahead of the flu season.

Associate professor at the Idaho State University College of Pharmacy, Dr. Kevin Cleveland, will be leading a team of bilingual students to help administer the vaccines.

“We try to make it just really easy and allow anybody, whether regardless of your background or whatever, to come and have a very convenient, safe place to receive a vaccination. That's really essential, especially as we head into the flu season,” says Cleveland.

The clinic is funded by a grant given to the Idaho Immunization Coalition and through the Idaho State University School of Pharmacy, Cleveland is able to provide students and health professionals, most of which are bilingual, to help administer the vaccines.

“It gives students that practical experience because not only are we giving a vaccination, we're also providing some education and answering questions during the drive-thru,” says Cleveland. “We'll actually have students positioned to answer those in a bilingual fashion as well.”

The vaccines will be distributed at no cost, however, if you are over the age of 65, you may want to consider getting the enhanced flu vaccine for higher immunity. Proof of insurance is required for those who wish to have the specially formulated vaccine.

Everyone is welcome if they are looking to get vaccinated before peak flu season arrives. Dr. Cleveland encourages everyone to get their flu shot at the beginning of October to secure their immunity throughout the two peaks of flu season, during the final months of the year and the beginning of the following.

The clinic will be held at the Consulate of Mexico’s parking lot in Boise from 10:00 a.m. through 2:00 p.m.