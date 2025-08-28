Public survey focuses on gun and medication storage to prevent suicide

If you are or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, you can call or text the Crisis and Suicide Hotline at 988. For emergency situations, call 911. Additional resources can be found here . You are not alone.

Idaho has the fourth highest suicide rate in the United States. A local public health survey seeks to understand how and where people store lethal means — like guns and medications — to develop a prevention campaign.

Between 2021 and 2023, 66% percent of suicide deaths in Idaho were from firearms. But in the counties served by Southwest District Health — Adams, Canyon, Gem, Owyhee, Payette and Washington — gun deaths accounted for 70% of self-inflicted deaths. Ten percent were from drug overdoses.

Suicide prevention coordinator for the District Kaydin Griffin explained the survey, put together by the Region 3 Suicide Prevention Coalition, hoped to elucidate why people might not store their guns, or other lethal means like medications, in safe lockboxes.

“Is it to prevent access by others? For ready access in case of an emergency to protect them? Maybe for convenience? Are the methods of secure storage expensive?” Griffin said. “Really, what is important to our communities when it comes to storing lethal means?”

A Harvard School of Public Health study showed nearly a quarter of suicide attempts happen within five minutes. Half within less than 20.

“While some suicide attempts occur after a long period of consideration, research has shown us that most suicide attempts occur without much time or planning," Griffin said.

Having to retrieve lethal means from a secure storage place, one that requires a pin code for example, can give someone the time and space to reconsider.

“Having even a couple of minutes between the thought of suicide and acting upon that thought of suicide is a huge protective factor,” she added.

Rural communities across the country have higher rates of gun ownership and lower access to mental health services, which may contribute to suicide rates. Officials hope data collected from the short survey will inform how to address the issue.

The survey is completely anonymous and open until the end of September.