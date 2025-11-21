Idaho’s crisis hotline sees sharp increase in calls: 'We see that as a good thing'

If you or someone you know is in crisis, you are not alone, help is available. Call or text the Idaho Crisis and Suicide Hotline at 988. Calls are anonymous. Additional resources can be found here .

Idaho’s Crisis and Suicide Hotline services have seen a sharp increase in calls in the last few years. Responders say that may be a good thing.

“Between the third quarter 2023 and third quarter of this year, we responded to an increase of 41% in crisis contacts,” said Lee Flinn, director of the 24/7 hotline, while speaking to the Idaho Health and Welfare Board meeting on Thursday.

In 2023, Idaho’s crisis hotline responded to roughly 5,500 calls each quarter. The latest 2025 quarterly report shows they responded to about 7,800 calls.

“A lot of people might think, ‘oh my gosh, that's horrible. Idahoans are really struggling.’ We see that as a good thing,” she said.

“They're always going to be people in crisis. And I think what we want, and I think what the state wants, is for people to reach out when they need help to prevent them from falling further into a crisis,” Flinn added.

ICSH / Idaho Crisis and Suicide Hotline This report shows the Crisis and Suicide Hotline saw a sharp increase in calls following the July 2024 launch of the Idaho Behavioral Health Plan.

She said it’s difficult to know exactly what caused the uptick. It could be because of a greater awareness of the 988 phone line, launched in 2022. It could also be that the crisis line is now a key element of the state’s consolidated crisis management system. In 2024, the hotline saw an increase of 12% in calls.

“That represents when the Idaho Behavioral Health Plan went live . And our volume started increasing at that point and has continued,” Flinn said.

The 988 hotline was launched in 2022. Responders field calls from people experiencing a broad range of crises, from mental health concerns to substance use struggles and suicidal ideation.

Flinn said responders reach out to law enforcement in about 1% of cases to assist in active suicide or homicide threats.

“The point I am trying to make here is that we are able to support and de-escalate the vast majority of callers.