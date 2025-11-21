© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Homeowners insurance is changing fast. See the maps here.

Idaho’s crisis hotline sees sharp increase in calls: 'We see that as a good thing'

Boise State Public Radio News | By Julie Luchetta
Published November 21, 2025 at 5:02 AM MST
988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline written in a blue box with a blurry picture of a person holding a phone
Suicide and Crisis Hotline
/
Idaho

If you or someone you know is in crisis, you are not alone, help is available. Call or text the Idaho Crisis and Suicide Hotline at 988. Calls are anonymous. Additional resources can be found here

Idaho’s Crisis and Suicide Hotline services have seen a sharp increase in calls in the last few years. Responders say that may be a good thing.

“Between the third quarter 2023 and third quarter of this year, we responded to an increase of 41% in crisis contacts,” said Lee Flinn, director of the 24/7 hotline, while speaking to the Idaho Health and Welfare Board meeting on Thursday.

In 2023, Idaho’s crisis hotline responded to roughly 5,500 calls each quarter. The latest 2025 quarterly report shows they responded to about 7,800 calls.

“A lot of people might think, ‘oh my gosh, that's horrible. Idahoans are really struggling.’ We see that as a good thing,” she said.

“They're always going to be people in crisis. And I think what we want, and I think what the state wants, is for people to reach out when they need help to prevent them from falling further into a crisis,” Flinn added.

A graf showing the quarterly volume of calls to the crisis hotline from the 3rd quarter of 2023 to the third quarter of 2025. From 2023 to the the second quarter of 2024 show roughly 5500 calls per quarter, with a sharp increase in the third quarter of 2024. In the last quarter reported of 2025 (Q3) the Suicide Hotline responded to about 7800 calls.
ICSH
/
Idaho Crisis and Suicide Hotline
This report shows the Crisis and Suicide Hotline saw a sharp increase in calls following the July 2024 launch of the Idaho Behavioral Health Plan.

She said it’s difficult to know exactly what caused the uptick. It could be because of a greater awareness of the 988 phone line, launched in 2022. It could also be that the crisis line is now a key element of the state’s consolidated crisis management system. In 2024, the hotline saw an increase of 12% in calls.

“That represents when the Idaho Behavioral Health Plan went live. And our volume started increasing at that point and has continued,” Flinn said.

The 988 hotline was launched in 2022. Responders field calls from people experiencing a broad range of crises, from mental health concerns to substance use struggles and suicidal ideation.

Flinn said responders reach out to law enforcement in about 1% of cases to assist in active suicide or homicide threats.

“The point I am trying to make here is that we are able to support and de-escalate the vast majority of callers.

According to the Department of Health and Welfare, Idaho has one of the highest suicide rates in the U.S., ranking fourth in the country in 2023.
Tags
Health Idaho Crisis and Suicide Hotline
Julie Luchetta
I joined Boise State Public Radio in 2022 as the Canyon County reporter through Report for America, to report on the growing Latino community in Idaho. I am very invested in listening to people’s different perspectives and I am very grateful to those who are willing to share their stories with me. It’s a privilege and I do not take it for granted.
See stories by Julie Luchetta

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate