Despite bans, telehealth abortions on the rise in Idaho and across the U.S.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reports there were seven abortions recorded in the state in 2025, so far. That number doesn’t include telehealth abortions , which a new report shows are on the rise, both in Idaho and across the country.

Before the state banned almost all abortions in 2022 following the repeal of Roe v. Wade, IDHW recorded roughly 200 abortions per month. From January to June this year, Idahoans received about 80 abortions per month, according to data gathered by WeCount , a science-based organization tracking abortion rates in the U.S.

In 2022, there were about 80,000 monthly abortions in America. In the first half of 2025, the report shows that number increased to an average of 99,000 abortions per month.

These numbers do not include estimates of data for abortions done outside of the formal healthcare system.

A report from WeCount, an effort by the Society of Family Planning to track abortion rates in the U.S., shows a steady increase in the number of Idahoans receiving telehealth abortions since the repeal of Roe v. Wade

Researcher at the University of California, San Francisco and co-chair of WeCount Ushma Upadhyay said the large majority of abortions in Idaho are now from providers in states with shield laws.

“[These laws] provide legal protections for those clinicians to provide consultation to patients in states with abortion bans, and mail them medications and instructions through the mail,” she said.

After Idaho’s ban went into effect, neighboring states saw their numbers of abortions increase , with Oregon and Washington enacting shield laws preventing data sharing with states that prevent abortion.

Despite the rise in overall abortions across the country, Upadhyay added it’s likely some women in restrictive states are not getting the care they want.

“We know that there are people in Idaho who are unable to overcome the barriers to travel, to get care, and who may not know about telehealth abortion as an option, or maybe afraid of the legal ramifications or criminalization,” she said.

“Overall telehealth abortion has removed a lot of barriers for people who need abortion care,” Upadhyay said, but bans may disproportionately affect women seeking help for complicated pregnancies, she added.

“ Maternity deserts are increasing . So abortion bans are seeming to have a worse effect on maternity care than on abortion care.”