© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho loses 35% of OBGYNs after abortion ban takes effect

By Gemma Gaudette
Published October 23, 2025 at 1:51 PM MDT
Adene Sanchez
/
Getty Images

In the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2022 decision to overturn Roe versus Wade, Idaho’s strict abortion trigger law took effect, allowing abortion only in cases where the mother’s life is at risk or in instances of rape or incest with a documented police report.

Now a recent study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association has found a dramatic shift in our state’s medical landscape.

Between August 2022 and December 2024, Idaho lost 35% of its OBGYN physicians who practiced obstetrics. That’s nearly one in three doctors who delivered babies either leaving the state, retiring, or stopping obstetrics care altogether.

And with Idaho already ranking among the lowest in the nation for OBGYNs per capita, this raises major concerns about access to maternity care, especially in the more rural areas of Idaho.

Amber Nelson, executive director of the Idaho Coalition for Safe Healthcare, and McKay Cunningham, graduate professor and director of the Master of Applied Public Policy at the College of Idaho, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this issue.

Tags
Idaho Matters AbortionDoctors
Stay Connected
Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate