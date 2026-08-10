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This Idaho health expert has some advice on preventing food illness

Boise State Public Radio News | By George Prentice
Published August 10, 2026 at 7:20 AM MDT
A large number of cases of intestinal illness that causes diarrhea, nausea and fatigue have been detected in the majority of U.S. states.

123rf, Idhao Department of Health and Welfare

A large number of cases of intestinal illness that causes diarrhea, nausea and fatigue have been detected in the majority of U.S. states.

E. coli, listeria and salmonella are common outbreaks. But this season, the U.S. has seen the biggest outbreak of the parasite cyclospora in history.

“What we’ve really been seeing this summer is how produce can be impacted,” said Dr. Kathryn Turner, chief of the Bureau of Environmental Health and Communicable Disease of Public Health at the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. “Not all fruits and vegetables carry equal risk for being contaminated with potential bacteria or viruses, or in this case, with cyclosporiasis.”

Indeed lettuce, kale and leafy greens are not the easiest to clean; but clean them we must.

“Because they’ve got crinkles, and stuff can get in there,” said Turner.

And then there are berries – again, not easy to clean.

“They have very porous layers and they’re bumpy,” Turner added.

Turner visited with George Prentice to share best advice to combat foodborne illnesses, including the regular use of a baking soda rinse.

Find reporter George Prentice @georgepren

Copyright 2026 Boise State Public Radio
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Health Food SafetyIdaho Department of Health and Welfare
George Prentice
As host of Morning Edition, I'm the luckiest person I've ever known because I spend my days listening to smart, passionate, engaging people. It’s a public trust. I lean in to talk with actors, poets, writers and volunteers who make Idaho that much more special.
See stories by George Prentice

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