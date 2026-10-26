Help keep track of problem rats: Public can report rodent sightings online

The Idaho State Department of Agriculture is joining efforts to address the Treasure Valley’s rat problem. And they’re asking the public to help report rodent sightings.

The department’s online survey is similar to other existing platforms, like the Central Health District heat map called Pied Pipe r. ISDA director Chanel Tewalt said the survey will provide additional data to agencies and jurisdictions grappling with the non-native species .

“[The data] is open to everyone who wants to make a decision. But the extent of ISDA’s involvement is to have the survey available,” she noted, adding that the first step to addressing the issue is to understand the scope of it.

“There are a lot of anecdotal stories out there, but there's no real firm data about spread,” Tewalt said.

From afar, the problem rodents also known as roof rats and Norway rats, look pretty similar to the native packrats, distinguished mostly by their bushy tails. Tewalt said people reporting sightings should include pictures if possible and as many details as possible

“Getting input from the public is really helpful,” she said. “And then we go through a verification process to see what we're both looking at.”