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Help keep track of problem rats: Public can report rodent sightings online

Boise State Public Radio News | By Julie Luchetta
Published October 26, 2026 at 4:38 AM MDT
Close up of two rats, with pretty fluffy fur and their whiskers backlit by the sun.
Idaho State Department of Agriculture
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Screenshot
The ISDA is asking the public to report sightings of potentially invasive rats in Idaho.

The Idaho State Department of Agriculture is joining efforts to address the Treasure Valley’s rat problem. And they’re asking the public to help report rodent sightings.

The department’s online survey is similar to other existing platforms, like the Central Health District heat map called Pied Piper. ISDA director Chanel Tewalt said the survey will provide additional data to agencies and jurisdictions grappling with the non-native species.

“[The data] is open to everyone who wants to make a decision. But the extent of ISDA’s involvement is to have the survey available,” she noted, adding that the first step to addressing the issue is to understand the scope of it.

“There are a lot of anecdotal stories out there, but there's no real firm data about spread,” Tewalt said.

From afar, the problem rodents also known as roof rats and Norway rats, look pretty similar to the native packrats, distinguished mostly by their bushy tails. Tewalt said people reporting sightings should include pictures if possible and as many details as possible

“Getting input from the public is really helpful,” she said. “And then we go through a verification process to see what we're both looking at.”

The rat reporting form is up online and the data will be made available as a heat map.
Tags
Health Norway RatIdaho State Department of AgricultureTreasure Valley
Julie Luchetta
I joined Boise State Public Radio in 2022 as the Canyon County reporter through Report for America, to report on the growing Latino community in Idaho. I am very invested in listening to people’s different perspectives and I am very grateful to those who are willing to share their stories with me. It’s a privilege and I do not take it for granted.
See stories by Julie Luchetta

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