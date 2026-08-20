Norway Rat

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One legislative candidate weighs in on the lack of a coordinated rat elimination plan in Idaho.
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Idaho lawmakers are teaming up for a coordinated response to the growing rat problem in the Treasure Valley, citing health risks and costly property damage.
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With Norway rats able to multiply into the thousands in a single year, pest control officials say the Treasure Valley's growing infestation is a numbers game that could quickly spiral.
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Residents of the growing town of Eagle, Idaho, are encountering a nuisance usually associated with big cities: swarms of rats. In Eagle that includes the acrobatic roof rat.