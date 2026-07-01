Sustainer Appreciation Week is August 3-7

It’s Sustainer Appreciation Week at Boise State Public Radio! We are so grateful to our supporters who help fuel public radio with their ongoing monthly contributions and this week we want to celebrate YOU.

Sustainers are donors who give a set monthly amount to support the programs, news and music you enjoy every day. Together, they make up 47% of all of Boise State Public Radio’s supporters! Their continuing, monthly support makes all the difference in keeping us on the air.

If you’re a Sustainer, thank you for your generosity in reliably funding your local member station! If you’re not a Sustainer, it’s not too late! You can start your monthly gift today and get in on all the action of Sustainer Appreciation Week.

Get entered into one of our sweepstakes drawings

Please fill out the form below to enter to win one of our sweepstakes drawings! You'll be entered to win tickets to see Bonnie Raitt at Outlaw Field, Idaho Shakespeare Festival or lunch with the Idaho Matters Team and Bob Kustra.

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