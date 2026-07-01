Sustainer Appreciation Week is August 3-7
It’s Sustainer Appreciation Week at Boise State Public Radio! We are so grateful to our supporters who help fuel public radio with their ongoing monthly contributions and this week we want to celebrate YOU.
Sustainers are donors who give a set monthly amount to support the programs, news and music you enjoy every day. Together, they make up 47% of all of Boise State Public Radio’s supporters! Their continuing, monthly support makes all the difference in keeping us on the air.
If you’re a Sustainer, thank you for your generosity in reliably funding your local member station! If you’re not a Sustainer, it’s not too late! You can start your monthly gift today and get in on all the action of Sustainer Appreciation Week.
Get entered into one of our sweepstakes drawings
Please fill out the form below to enter to win one of our sweepstakes drawings! You'll be entered to win tickets to see Bonnie Raitt at Outlaw Field, Idaho Shakespeare Festival or lunch with the Idaho Matters Team and Bob Kustra.
Sustainer Voices
No matter where I lived in the country, in the East, in the West, in the north and the south, NPR stations have been my faithful companions, and it's still my faithful companion here in Boise.
Sean
Boise, Idaho
When I returned to Idaho, my home state, I was so excited when we finally got an NPR station; I listened to Mountain Stage. I listened to Prairie Home Companion, and somehow that all just morphed into i listened to KBSX pretty much all day long and I absolutely love it.
Linda
Idaho
As a local artist and business owner, it's important for me to stay up to date about local and national news while also staying connected to Idaho's arts and culture.
Alicia
Idaho