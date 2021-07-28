Valley Regional Transit Making Big Changes

Bus riders in the Treasure Valley could soon have a one-stop shop for ride planning. Currently, riders use an app called RouteShout to track the bus location. But they have to go to a separate website to plan their route. The new app called SPOT will do both.

“It’ll be very, very user friendly," said Valley Regional Transit spokesperson Mark Carnopis. "Ok, once I get to this bus stop when is the next bus coming? You’ll be able to get that information also.”

The transition to the new app is being rolled out today; until August 16 riders will need both the RouteShout and SPOT apps downloaded to track buses. Both apps are available in Google Play and Apple app stores.

The transit board will also soon decide on its proposed route updates, including possibly cancelling Route 11 Garden City.

Carnopis said low ridership is behind the proposal. But, if implemented, he said resources would go to providing other options for riders, including added stops on the 8x Five Mile Chinden route.

“With the Route 11, if it is eliminated, we are trying to accommodate them as best we can," said Carnopis.

Valley Transit collected two surveys on the proposed changes, but there is one last open house and public hearing Wednesday, July 28 in the City Council Chambers at Garden City City Hall, 6015 N. Glenwood. The open house is from 4-5 p.m., with the public hearing starting at 5 p.m.