Idaho News

Ketchum Wants To Preserve 65 Acres Of Open Space In Town

Boise State Public Radio News | By James Dawson
Published August 13, 2021 at 3:33 PM MDT
A wide open valley with mountains in the background.
City of Ketchum Facebook
/
City of Ketchum Facebook

The City of Ketchum is launching a $10 million fundraising campaign to preserve a beloved nature area in town.

The Warm Springs property sits on the west side of Ketchum and used to feature a golf course. Since the course shut down, it’s been used as a dog park and nature area.

The campaign would use $9 million to buy the 65-acre property and another $1 million to upgrade the irrigation system to be more efficient.

Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw boosted the project in a promotional video.

“For me, it’s about seizing the opportunity and making sure that we cannot only enjoy it in our lifetimes, but future generations can enjoy it for years and years to come,” Bradshaw said.

If purchased, the city would keep the dog park at the Warm Springs preserve, upgrade trails, restore the floodplain around the creek and ban future development there. It would also install a public restroom at the site and try to develop Nordic skiing and snowshoeing trails.

The Mountain Express reports the property’s owner is planning to develop the remaining 14 acres near Warm Springs Road with single family homes.

City officials have until Oct. 28 to come up with half the money, with the full $9 million due next April.

James Dawson
I cover politics and a bit of everything else for Boise State Public Radio. Outside of public meetings, you can me fly fishing, making cool things out of leather or watching the Seattle Mariners' latest rebuilding season. If you have a tip, please get in touch!
