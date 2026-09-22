McCall’s ‘Woodstock’ turns logs into winter heat

Imagine a quaint city park in a resort community - McCall in particular. Now imagine turning that same park into something that looks like a lumber mill.

Dave Holland

“This year, I think it’s the 17th year and we call it Woodstock,” said Linda Klind, who heads up Heartland Hunger, also known as the McCall Food Bank.

The very people that started this food bank recognized that not only were people here having trouble with hunger, but they were having a lot of trouble heating their homes.”

Each September, for the past 17 years, Riverfront Park in McCall is loaded with hundreds of giant logs and tree branches. And then an army of volunteers assemble. This year it will be Saturday, Sept. 26 – and they’ll bring their axes and log splitters.

Throughout the day, more than 200 volunteers deliver cords of properly cut wood to between 80 and 95 families or individuals in need.

Dave Holland

“This is one of the areas where a lot of people still heat with wood.”

Klind said people in need in the McCall area can still request a delivery of firewood by contacting a community pastor.

Find reporter George Prentice @georgepren

Copyright 2026 Boise State Public Radio

