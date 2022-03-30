© 2022 Boise State Public Radio

Law & Justice

Planned Parenthood sues to halt new Idaho abortion ban

Boise State Public Radio News | By James Dawson
Published March 30, 2022 at 10:09 AM MDT
The words Planned Parenthood with the Planned Parenthood logo on a brick building and a white sign in front that says Clinic Downstairs.
Rick Bowmer
/
AP
A sign is displayed at Planned Parenthood of Utah Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, in Salt Lake City. The abortion provider is suing to halt Idaho's implementation of a Texas-style abortion ban set to take effect in April 2022.

A regional arm of Planned Parenthood filed suit in the Idaho Supreme Court Wednesday to block the implementation of the state’s new Texas-style abortion ban, calling it an “unprecedented power grab.”

The law takes effect April 22. Without an injunction to block its implementation, family members of the expectant parents could sue a doctor who performs an abortion after six weeks of pregnancy.

If convicted in civil court, those doctors would have to pay at least $20,000 per case.

“This law is a cruel overreach by politicians so intent on controlling the lives of their constituents that they’re willing to compromise our constitutional rights and compromise our health and safety, all in order to ban abortion,” said Rebecca Gibron, interim CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawaii, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky.

Gov. Brad Little signed the bill into law last week, though a letter explaining his decision read more like a veto.

Little wrote he fears the civil enforcement mechanism in the bill will be proven “unconstitutional and unwise” “in short order.”

“Deputizing private citizens to levy hefty monetary fines on the exercise of a disfavored but judicially recognized constitutional right for the purpose of evading court review undermines our constitutional form of government and weakens our collective liberties,” he wrote.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back frequently for updates.

Follow James Dawson on Twitter @RadioDawson for more local news.

