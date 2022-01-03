Search Query
2022 Legislature
Politics & Government
Idaho lawmakers return to Boise with a projected record budget surplus
James Dawson
,
All eyes will be on the budget this year as state lawmakers gather in Boise next week, with a projected $1.6 billion surplus to fight over.
Listen
•
0:54