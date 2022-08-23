Tax cuts, education funding will headline special legislative session

Idaho lawmakers will return to Boise next week for a special session designed to further lower taxes and substantially raise education funding.

Gov. Brad Little announced the special session at a Boise grocery store Tuesday morning, citing high inflation as the driver for the plan.

The Mountain West region has regularly experienced higher inflation than other parts of the country. July’s year-over-year price hike here was down from previous months, but still sits at 9.6%

The Little administration says the bipartisan plan has 60 co-sponsors, including majorities in both the House and Senate, as well as key committees.

Under the proposal, Idaho’s personal income tax rate would flatten to 5.8% for all earners making more than $2,500. The corporate income tax rate would be set to the same rate.

Those changes are expected to cost $161.1 million ongoing.

The package also includes $500 million for a third round of one-time rebates that could go out as early as September. Each full-year resident who filed tax returns in 2020 and 2021 would get a minimum of $300 or 10% of the tax owed in 2020, whichever is greater.

Finally, if approved, $330 million from Idaho’s sales tax revenue would go toward public school funding beginning next July. That funding amount would increase by three percent per year to account for inflation.

Another $80 million would also be dedicated to a new “in-demand careers fund,” though specifics weren’t immediately available.

That $330 million boost to education funding nearly mirrors the goal of a ballot initiative from the group Reclaim Idaho that’s set to go before voters in November.

The initiative would raise taxes on the wealthy and corporations to cover its costs, but the plan seems moot should lawmakers approve this new legislation.

Even if voters sign off on Reclaim Idaho’s initiative, the tax rate provisions in the proposal would take effect a few days after the initiative in January, essentially overwriting it, according to the Little administration.

Legislators will meet to debate the plan Sept. 1 at 8 a.m.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back frequently for updates.

