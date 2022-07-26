Planned Parenthood sues to block a third Idaho abortion ban

Planned Parenthood has filed a third lawsuit against the State of Idaho to halt another abortion ban from taking place.

In addition to legislation passed in 2020 that would outlaw nearly all abortions and a Texas-style abortion ban adopted earlier this year, state lawmakers approved another, separate ban in 2021.

That law would ban all abortions prior to six weeks of pregnancy except in cases of rape, incest or except in the case of a “medical emergency.”

It’s been on the books for more than a year, but it wouldn’t take effect until a federal appeals court found a similar law to be constitutional.

On July 20, the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a six-week abortion ban in Georgia. Planned Parenthood expects that would trigger Idaho’s law to take effect around Aug. 19.

Planned Parenthood is asking the Idaho Supreme Court to bar its implementation and enforcement, making similar arguments as to the law’s constitutionality as it has in its previous two challenges.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back frequently for updates.

Follow James Dawson on Twitter @RadioDawson for more local news.

Copyright 2022 Boise State Public Radio