Law & Justice

Planned Parenthood sues to block a third Idaho abortion ban

Boise State Public Radio News | By James Dawson
Published July 26, 2022 at 9:36 AM MDT
Idaho abortion rally
James Dawson
/
Boise State Public Radio
Hundreds of pro-abortion rights activists marched through downtown Boise Saturday, May 14, 2022 following a rally in front of the Idaho Capitol.

Planned Parenthood has filed a third lawsuit against the State of Idaho to halt another abortion ban from taking place.

In addition to legislation passed in 2020 that would outlaw nearly all abortions and a Texas-style abortion ban adopted earlier this year, state lawmakers approved another, separate ban in 2021.

That law would ban all abortions prior to six weeks of pregnancy except in cases of rape, incest or except in the case of a “medical emergency.”

It’s been on the books for more than a year, but it wouldn’t take effect until a federal appeals court found a similar law to be constitutional.

On July 20, the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a six-week abortion ban in Georgia. Planned Parenthood expects that would trigger Idaho’s law to take effect around Aug. 19.

Planned Parenthood is asking the Idaho Supreme Court to bar its implementation and enforcement, making similar arguments as to the law’s constitutionality as it has in its previous two challenges.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back frequently for updates.

AbortionPlanned Parenthood
James Dawson
I cover politics and a bit of everything else for Boise State Public Radio. Outside of public meetings, you can find me fly fishing, making cool things out of leather or watching the Seattle Mariners' latest rebuilding season. If you have a tip, please get in touch!
