Judge sees an "absolute conflict" with Idaho's abortion ban and federal law

Idaho’s near-total abortion ban seems to face an imminent roadblock just days before it’s set to take effect.

Prior to oral arguments on Monday, U.S. District Court Judge Lynn Winmill said there seems to be an “absolute conflict” between that law and federal law regulating emergency care.

The Biden administration filed the lawsuit earlier this month, citing a federal law requiring hospitals that receive Medicare funding to treat patients with significant health problems. It argues treatments can include abortions.

A lawyer for the Idaho Attorney General’s office admitted that an ectopic pregnancy, one in which an unviable fetus develops outside the womb and can cause severe and fatal bleeding, would fall under the ban’s scope.

Monte Stewart, an attorney for the Idaho legislature, however, said criminal charges wouldn’t be brought against a doctor performing an illegal abortion “in the real world.”

“Idaho is capable of many things, but it's not capable of producing a prosecuting attorney stupid enough to prosecute an ectopic pregnancy,” Stewart said.

Winmill didn’t seem to buy that argument, saying the text of the law is “pretty easy to read and understand.”

“The legislature wouldn’t have adopted the law if they didn’t intend it to be enforced,” he said.

Winmill said he will issue a written decision by Wednesday on whether to block the near-total abortion ban from taking effect.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back frequently for updates.

