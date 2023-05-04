Judge denies summary decision in Burley harassment suit

A federal judge has denied the City of Burley’s request to avoid a jury trial in a sexual harassment lawsuit brought by a former employee.

Lindsey Yeaman filed the suit in August 2021, saying she was sexually harassed by her boss, Dee Hodges. She claims he retaliated against her when she rebuffed his advances and was ultimately fired from her job in the wastewater department.

After trying to report the harassment in 2020, Yeaman said city administrator Mark Mitton told her he didn’t have time to hear the complaint because of an upcoming vacation to Hawaii and no one followed up.

A week later, according to court documents, she received a negative performance review.

Shortly before her firing, the city hired an independent investigator who took six days to determine there was no sexual harassment, but that Hodge’s behavior was “troubling.”

The city maintains Yeaman was fired for her poor job performance.

Federal Judge Lynn Winmill rejected the city’s request for summary judgment last month, saying a reasonable jury could side with Yeaman.

A trial date hasn’t yet been set.

