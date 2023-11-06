Former Boise council member Lisa Sánchez appeals lawsuit against city officials

The Idaho Supreme Court is considering an appeal from former Boise City Councilmember Lisa Sánchez over her removal from her seat earlier this year.

Sánchez filed her appeal last week, asserting that the district court judge didn’t consider whether she had intentionally moved out of her council district.

She also claims in the appeal the city denied her due process by removing her last January.

Sánchez lost her seat after her lease was not renewed late last year and she said she inadvertently rented a new home outside of her district boundaries.

In the opinion, Judge Derrick O’Neill said the move outside her district was likely unintentional. But, he wrote, according to BoiseDev, that she did understand she needed to live within district lines.

Former U.S. Attorney Wendy Olson, who’s representing Sánchez, said in an email she cannot speak for her client. But she said the case also includes possible monetary damages aside from asking to be reinstated to her seat.

