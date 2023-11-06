© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Former Boise council member Lisa Sánchez appeals lawsuit against city officials

Boise State Public Radio News | By James Dawson
Published November 6, 2023 at 1:06 PM MST
Former Boise City Councilwoman Lisa Sanchez
Lisa Sánchez
Former Boise City Councilmember Lisa Sánchez has appealed a lawsuit against the city to the Idaho Supreme Court after a lower court ruled officials properly removed her from her seat after she took up residence outside her district last year.

The Idaho Supreme Court is considering an appeal from former Boise City Councilmember Lisa Sánchez over her removal from her seat earlier this year.

Sánchez filed her appeal last week, asserting that the district court judge didn’t consider whether she had intentionally moved out of her council district.

She also claims in the appeal the city denied her due process by removing her last January.

Sánchez lost her seat after her lease was not renewed late last year and she said she inadvertently rented a new home outside of her district boundaries.

In the opinion, Judge Derrick O’Neill said the move outside her district was likely unintentional. But, he wrote, according to BoiseDev, that she did understand she needed to live within district lines.

Former U.S. Attorney Wendy Olson, who’s representing Sánchez, said in an email she cannot speak for her client. But she said the case also includes possible monetary damages aside from asking to be reinstated to her seat.

Law & Justice Boise City CouncilLisa Sanchez
James Dawson
I cover politics and a bit of everything else for Boise State Public Radio. Outside of public meetings, you can find me fly fishing, making cool things out of leather or watching the Seattle Mariners' latest rebuilding season. If you have a tip, please get in touch!
