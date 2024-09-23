© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Utah bankruptcy judge orders Ammon Bundy to comply with subpoenas, depositions

Boise State Public Radio News | By James Dawson
Published September 23, 2024 at 4:15 PM MDT
A group of police officers arrest a man in a suit jacket at the Idaho Capitol.
Katherine Jones
/
Idaho Statesman
Ammon Bundy, second from right, being arrested at the Idaho Capitol in this undated file photo. A Utah bankruptcy judge has ordered he and his wife, Lisa, comply with subpoenas and depositions from St. Luke's Health System regarding his financial details.

A Utah bankruptcy judge is ordering anti-government activist Ammon Bundy to comply with subpoenas and depositions from St. Luke’s Health System regarding his finances.

Bundy filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in July to discharge a $53 million civil judgment levied against him after defaming St. Luke’s, its CEO and other healthcare providers with the system in 2022.

You can read more about Bundy's filing and the Chapter 7 bankruptcy process here.

Attorneys with Holland & Hart, who represent St. Luke’s, said Bundy refused to produce details of his finances during that lawsuit, nor did he ever sit for a deposition despite their attempts.

Bundy’s bankruptcy application lists the legal judgment as his only debt.

He sold his former home in Emmett, which he estimates to be worth $1.4 million, to his Idaho gubernatorial campaign treasurer, who then leased it back to Bundy before he moved to Utah in 2023.

Bundy described the transaction in his bankruptcy application this way: “sold house to my friend Aaron Welling to try and avoid losing our home to St. Luke’s Health System Executives.”

Since the transaction happened less than two years before he filed for bankruptcy, it’s possible the trustee handling the case could recover the home and sell it.

During a required meeting with creditors last month, attorneys for the hospital said Bundy invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination about 40 times when asked questions.

They said he also “ran his personal financial activities through a closely-held corporation,” “diverted personal assets to corporate entities,” and passed some assets to political allies while being pursued by creditors.

“If Bundy wishes to obtain a fresh start, he must produce discovery to lay bare his long-obscured finances,” attorneys wrote in their motion to the Utah Bankruptcy Court.

Judge William Thurman granted the motion Monday, along with another motion from St. Luke’s allowing them to subpoena documents and depositions from Bundy’s wife, Lisa.

In an email, Bundy said, "St. Luke has done everything they could to try and make my family and I as miserable as possible. This motion is just another attempt."

"They are opposite of a Christian organization even though they carry the name of Luke," he said. "True Christians forgive."

Copyright 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Tags
Law & Justice Ammon Bundy
James Dawson
I cover politics and a bit of everything else for Boise State Public Radio. Outside of public meetings, you can find me fly fishing, making cool things out of leather or watching the Seattle Mariners' latest rebuilding season.
See stories by James Dawson

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate