Bryan Kohberger, convicted of Idaho Four killings, will spend the rest of his life in prison

Bryan Kohberger, the man who admitted to killing four University of Idaho students in 2022, has been sentenced to four consecutive life terms without the possibility of parole. Along with the life terms, Kohberger faces 10 years for a burglary charge. Judge Steven Hippler also ordered a $50,000 fine and $5,000 civil penalty for each victim.

At a change of plea hearing earlier this month at the Ada County Courthouse in downtown Boise, Kohberger pleaded guilty to murdering Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, as well as the related burglary charge.

Details of the case

In the early morning hours of Nov. 13, 2022, Kohberger broke into an off-campus home that came to be known as the “King Road house” and stabbed all four victims to death. He fled the scene in his white Hyundai Elantra, which was caught on video speeding away from the house.

Prosecutors planned to use digital and forensic evidence against Kohberger during the murder trial, which was originally scheduled to begin in August.

Investigators found DNA on a knife sheath lying next to Mogen. They also had cellphone location data placing Kohberger in the area at least a dozen times before the killings, most often late at night or early in the morning.

Kohberger entered the courtroom on Wednesday in an orange jumpsuit, with cuffs on his wrists and ankles. His mother sat in the front row and started crying when she saw him, collecting herself shortly after.

‘You pick the wrong families’

Many friends and family members shared impact statements at the sentencing.

Emily Alandt read a statement on behalf of Bethany Funke. Funke is one of the surviving roommates of the King Road house.

In Funke’s statement, she said it was the “worst day of my life, and I know it always will be.”

“I have not slept through a single night since this happened,” Alandt read, recounting death threats Funke experienced after the killings happened and she was blamed for not calling 911 sooner.

Dylan Mortensen, the second surviving roommate, read a statement in court.

“Everything changed that night, because of him,” Mortensen said through tears.

Both roommates said they would try to live for the friends they lost.

“Maddie was our gift of life, our purpose and our hope,” said Scott Laramie, Mogen’s stepfather.

Karen Laramie, Madison’s mother, stood next to Scott as he read his statement.

“This world was a better place with her in it,” he said, as Karen sobbed silently by his side.

Laramie spoke about how losing their only child left a void in their life, and an emotional wound that would never heal.

Madison Mogen’s father, Ben Mogen, struggled at times to speak. He said she was his best accomplishment.

“I thought we would have the rest of our lives together to be together and know each other,” he said.

Steve Goncalves, Kaylee’s father, took the podium and stared right at Kohberger.

“Today we are here to prove to the world that you pick the wrong families,” he said. “The wrong state, the wrong police officers, the wrong community.”

Olivia Goncalves, Kaylee’s older sister, spoke about losing her sister and Madison Mogen.

Olivia spent time directing questions at Kohberger about details of the case throughout her statement.

“You wanted so desperately to be different, to be special,” she said. “You’re not profound. You’re pathetic.”

Kristi Goncalves, Kaylee Goncalves’ mother, took the stand next.

“I never imagined having to speak to someone so devoid of humanity,” she said.

“When you murdered my daughter, Kaylee Jade Goncalves, you didn’t just take her life,” she said. “You shattered others. You attacked what you could never be.”

The emotional toll of birthdays and holidays, without her daughter is “immeasurable,” Kristi Goncalves said.

Jazzmin Kernodle, Xana Kernodle’s sister, said there was nothing that could explain the weight of losing her.

“I believe in a God whose judgement is not bound by this courtroom,” she said. “I find peace knowing that judgment ultimately belongs to him. For your sake, I hope one day you feel the full weight of what you did.”

Xana’s mother, Cara Northington, also addressed Kohberger.

“Today I stand before you, the man responsible for murdering my beautiful daughter, Xana Kernodle,” she said, as she explained her belief in God.

“Jesus has allowed me to forgive you for murdering my daughter without you even being sorry,” Northington said.

Judge Hippler asked if Kohberger wanted to make a statement.

“I respectfully decline,” Kohberger said.

Hippler became emotional when recounting Kohberger’s crimes.

“Parents who took their children to college in a truck filled with moving boxes had to bring them home in hearses lined with coffins,” he said.

This story was published in collaboration with Northwest Public Broadcasting.

