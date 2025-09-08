Idaho transgender sports lawsuit plaintiff closes case

The transgender woman who sued Idaho to overturn its first-in-the-nation ban on some trans sports says she wants to call it quits.

Lindsay Hecox, a transgender Boise State student, sued Idaho in 2020 over its law around transgender athletes, saying she wanted to become part of the university’s cross country and track and field teams.

Legislators had recently passed the bill banning trans girls and women from playing on sports teams that align with their gender identity. The law does not apply to transgender boys and men.

Idaho has been unable to enforce the law after two federal courts halted its implementation. But late last week, Hecox voluntarily dismissed her case shortly before the U.S. Supreme Court was scheduled to consider it and cannot refile the lawsuit.

In court documents , she said she’s afraid that she’ll continue to be subjected to harassment affecting her health and safety, along with several other reasons.

“Thus, after deep consideration, and despite the positive role that women’s team sports have played in my life, including at BSU, I have made the extremely difficult decision to cease playing women’s sports in any context covered by H.B. 500 and to dismiss my case.”

She never qualified to join the cross country or track teams and played women’s club soccer instead.

“Living a healthy and safe life is also a priority of mine — one which, in turn, will help me graduate,” Hecox said.

Idaho’s solicitor general told justices he intends to oppose dismissing Hecox’s case, given the work his office has put into preparing for it.

A similar case on transgender sports participation from West Virginia is still set to go before the U.S. Supreme Court this session.

Copyright 2025 Boise State Public Radio