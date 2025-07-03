Idaho transgender athlete ban heads to U.S. Supreme Court

Idaho’s first in the nation law barring transgender girls and women from competing on sports teams that align with their gender identity is headed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

State legislators passed the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act in 2020. It’s been tied up in the federal court system for nearly five years.

“I am confident Idaho’s common sense laws to defend women’s sports will prevail,” Gov. Brad Little wrote in a statement Thursday. “I am proud to work with my legislative partners to push common sense policies that protect the American way of life.”

Lindsay Hecox, a transgender woman attending Boise State University, wanted to join the school’s cross country team, as well as the track and field program.

Hecox soon sued the state with help from the ACLU of Idaho, with a federal judge quickly blocking the law from taking effect.

Nearly two years ago, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the ban.

Last month, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of a Tennessee law that banned gender-affirming care for transgender minors. Idaho has a similar law in place.

