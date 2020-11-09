World Cafe's Best New LatinX Playlist

World Cafe's Latin Roots series began in 2012, celebrating the sounds of traditional and new alternative Latin music through radio, online features and live events.

In 2020, World Cafe welcomed Byron Gonzalez, our new Latin Roots correspondent. Byron is the program director at Latin Alt HD3 in Los Angeles, and has dedicated himself to exposing the of music of established, emerging and independent artists with roots in Latin America, Brazil and Spain. Through his musical explorations for World Cafe's Latin Roots, Byron has curated a playlist of new LatinX music. Subscribe to the playlist and check back every Friday for the week's best new music.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.