© 2021 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music

Backxwash, 'Burn To Ashes'

By Lars Gotrich
Published June 20, 2021 at 7:00 AM MDT

Backxwash doesn't just want to burn down the world; she sticks around long enough to make sure the embers of her enemies have faded to grey. With the blessing of fellow Montreal artists Godspeed You! Black Emperor, the apocalyptic blitz of "Burn to Ashes" prominently samples "World Police and Friendly Fire" from Lift Your Skinny Fists Like Antennas to Heaven. The screeching feedback and fervid strings loop like a sublime siren as Backxwash barks and cackles a list of grievances against the demons that haunt her and the world that rejects her. A bleak ending to I Lie Here Buried With My Rings and My Dress to be sure, but a sonic onslaught that plots vengeance.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Music
Lars Gotrich
Listen to the Viking's Choice playlist, subscribe to the newsletter.
See stories by Lars Gotrich