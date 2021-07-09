© 2021 Boise State Public Radio
Join NPR Music's Roséwave Happy Hour

By Lars Gotrich
Published July 9, 2021 at 8:04 AM MDT

Roséwave, NPR Music's summer soundtrack series that celebrates living your best life, has been going strong for five seasons. We've heard these playlists at parties, on road trips, backyard hangs and even at a pop-up rosé bar, but somehow we've never hosted a roséwave soiree.

Join us for an online listening party spun by DJ Cuzzin B (aka Tiny Desk producer Bobby Carter). We'll feature a megamix of roséwave faves for an hour, but also a sneak peak of the next playlist. This DJ set won't be archived, so bring a glass of something nice, join us in the chat room and let's party!

The event will take place July 14 at 7 p.m. ET – you can RSVP via NPR Presents and watch via YouTube.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Lars Gotrich
