It's our first-ever Sustainer Appreciation Week!
Shirley Manson On Garbage's Journey To 'No Gods No Masters'

XPN | By Raina Douris,
Kimberly Junod
Published July 16, 2021 at 1:14 PM MDT
Garbage is a band that opened my eyes and shifted my perspective. When I first heard their music, I was a 10-year-old kid in a house where classic rock was everything. It was a lot of guys with guitars. My mind was blown by "Queer," from Garbage's 1995 debut album, a track I discovered from a mix CD. It was fierce, sultry and a bit angry; it was a dangerous, candidly sexual woman making a kind of rock music I hadn't heard before. It was the same record that launched the band and frontwoman Shirley Manson into global rock stars.

Despite the confidence of their music, fame didn't always come easy. And yet, Garbage is still making music 25 years later. Their latest album, No Gods No Masters, was released in June.

In this episode, we speak with Shirley Manson about the band's journey, her own growth as an artist and being a woman in an industry known for being hostile toward powerful women. Listen to the full session in the audio player above.

Raina Douris
Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, comes to World Cafe from the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), where she was host and writer for the daily live, national morning program Mornings on CBC Music. She is also involved with Canada's highest music honors: Since 2017, she has hosted the Polaris Music Prize Gala, for which she is also a jury member, and she has also been a jury member for the Juno Awards. Douris has also served as guest host and interviewer for various CBC Music and CBC Radio programs, and red carpet host and interviewer for the Juno Awards and Canadian Country Music Association Awards, as well as a panelist for such renowned CBC programs as Metro Morning, q and CBC News.
Kimberly Junod
