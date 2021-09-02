Makaya McCraven, 'Frank's Tune (AKA De'Jeff's Tune)'

Chicago-based drummer and producer Makaya McCraven just announced Deciphering The Message, an album that reinterprets songs from the legendary Blue Note catalog. On "Frank's Tune (AKA 'De'Jeff's Tune')," McCraven reworks a song from Jack Wilson's album Easterly Winds with help from guitarist Jeff Parker and flutist De'Sean Jones. The trio take an upbeat hard bop standard and spin it into something smoother, dominating the groove through mellow flute and guitar. Underneath it all, McCraven provides a slow and heavy beat that modernizes the track and brings it into the present, giving the listener something to nod their head to.

Copyright 2021 North Carolina Public Radio – WUNC