Coldplay X BTS, 'My Universe'

Coldplay has returned with yet another surefire radio hit, this time teaming up with beloved K-pop group BTS. "My Universe," from the band's forthcoming ninth studio album Music of the Spheres, has kept fans on their toes since a TikTok video of Coldplay frontman Chris Martin harmonizing an uplifting chorus with members of BTS came out.

The track, co-written in English and Korean by both groups, celebrates life's small wonders; the universe becomes a metaphor for a romantic relationship where both partners overcome societal barriers by understanding their differences. The song soothes hardships, reminding us of the ways we shine light on each other's lives. Even through heavy conversations on love and discrimination, "My Universe" remains hopeful throughout with its punchy drumline and inspirational lyrics: "After all, this hardship is just brief / Always shine as bright as you are now."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.