Hear David Bowie's World Cafe session, live from Sigma Sound Studios in 1997

Published November 5, 2021 at 8:52 AM MDT
David Bowie, performing in Glasgow, Scotland on July 22, 1997.

Over the years at World Cafe, we've had thousands of artists swing by the show, sessions that are stored floor-to-ceiling in our studios. During the dive into our archive we've undertaken as part of our 30th anniversary celebrations, we picked out some sessions that made us stop and go: What?! Really?! They were here?!

Which brings us to David Bowie.

Bowie visited World Cafe a few times over the years, but I'm particularly thrilled to share this 1997 session from Sigma Sound Studios in Philadelphia. Bowie was in great spirits, espresso machine in tow, for his Earthling tour. During the visit he chatted about Berlin, glam rock and how a boring suburban childhood pushed him to seek out new ideas.

We start with a performance of "Dead Man Walking" – listen at the link below.

David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
