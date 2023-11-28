© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Nominate your favorite local nonprofit and help us give back on Giving Tuesday!

Soul and Funk singer Jean Knight has died at the age of 80

Published November 28, 2023 at 3:50 AM MST

The New Orleans native was best known for her 1971 hit single, "Mr. Big Stuff." The song reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was nominated for a Grammy in 1972.

Copyright 2023 NPR
Music

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate