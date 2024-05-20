Nonprofit trains young singers in Philadelphia and beyond
Singing lessons can be too expensive for some kids, but a nonprofit called Art Smart provides free lessons and mentoring to young singers in Philadelphia and other cities.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Singing lessons can be too expensive for some kids, but a nonprofit called Art Smart provides free lessons and mentoring to young singers in Philadelphia and other cities.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.