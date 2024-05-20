© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Nonprofit trains young singers in Philadelphia and beyond

By Buffy Gorrilla
Published May 20, 2024 at 2:48 PM MDT

Singing lessons can be too expensive for some kids, but a nonprofit called Art Smart provides free lessons and mentoring to young singers in Philadelphia and other cities.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Music
Buffy Gorrilla

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate