Ashley Jackson brings spirituals to the harp
Rising harpist Ashley Jackson explores spirituals, musical ancestors and the influence of the church on her new album, Take Me to the Water. She spoke with NPR's Michel Martin.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Rising harpist Ashley Jackson explores spirituals, musical ancestors and the influence of the church on her new album, Take Me to the Water. She spoke with NPR's Michel Martin.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.