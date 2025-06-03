© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Angie K makes waves in country music's sound and structure

WBUR
Published June 3, 2025 at 9:47 AM MDT

Country music often tells stories of small-town America. Angie K is bringing new sensibilities to the genre by blending her Salvadoran roots, bilingual lyrics and musical inspirations. Her latest EP reflects the breadth of her cultural experiences.

Angie K is not only bringing a different sound to Nashville but also paving the way for more Latin country artists to succeed in the industry.

WPLN’s Jewly Hight reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Music

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate