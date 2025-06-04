© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

After two year controversy, U of I drops plans to purchase University of Phoenix

Boise State Public Radio News | By Julie Luchetta
Published June 4, 2025 at 5:02 AM MDT
A red bird with one wing folded up to the left of the logo and the words "University of Phoenix" under it.
University of Phoenix

After two years of controversy, the University of Idaho will not be acquiring the for-profit University of Phoenix. On Tuesday, both schools announced they agreed to cancel the $685 million deal.

Announced in May of 2023, the proposed acquisition immediately drew criticism. Attorney General Raúl Labrador sued the state board of education over the deal, saying it violated the state’s open meeting laws when it was decided behind closed doors. In 2024, lawmakers blocked the purchase.

In a press release, University of Idaho President Scott Green said the school had learned many things during the process.

“Although we continue to see great value in University of Phoenix, it has become cost prohibitive, and potentially distracting to our other work, to continue conversations,” Green said.

The school will be reimbursed a total of $17.24 million dollars for their out-of-pocket expenses incurred in the last two years. That figure includes $5 million already received by U of I after the State board gave both schools a 12 month extension in June 2024 to revise the deal.

“This is all the consultants, the research, bankers and lawyers and those areas of expertise that we brought to the table to help us work through this complicated structure,” said U of I spokesperson Jodi Walker.

Walker said the process should be wrapped up in the next couple of weeks. The State board of Education will meet on Thursday to discuss the termination of the agreement. The cancelation comes a week before the extension’s deadline

In 2019, the University of Phoenix paid $191 million to settle a lawsuit with the Federal Trade Commission alleging it used deceptive advertising to recruit students.
Tags
Education University of IdahoIdaho Department Of Education
Julie Luchetta
I joined Boise State Public Radio in 2022 as the Canyon County reporter through Report for America, to report on the growing Latino community in Idaho. I am very invested in listening to people’s different perspectives and I am very grateful to those who are willing to share their stories with me. It’s a privilege and I do not take it for granted.
See stories by Julie Luchetta

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate