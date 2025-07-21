© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Ukulele player Jake Shimabukuro takes his album 'Blues Experience' on tour

Published July 21, 2025 at 9:52 AM MDT

Ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro teamed up with Fleetwood Mac founder and drummer Mick Fleetwood for his album “Blues Experience,” which released last fall. He’s now out on tour.

We revisit host Scott Tong’s preview of the album with performances by Shimabukuro along with bassist Jackson Waldhoff from NPR’s New York studios in October 2024.

