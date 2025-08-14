Taylor Swift to release her 12th album, 'The Life of a Showgirl,' on Oct. 3
Taylor Swift is entering a new era with "The Life of a Showgirl." Swift loves to surprise fans with her album rollouts, and this one is no different.
Copyright 2025 NPR
